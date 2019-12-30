Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jose Mourinho backing the wrong horse by giving Spurs man "massive boost" - opinion

Football FanCast Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Danny Mills says Eric Dier is set for a "massive boost" with the offer of a new contract at Tottenham
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Shades of Arnautovic: West Ham man received a massive boost against Bournemouth - opinion

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson got a massive boost against AFC Bournemouth, scoring his first goal of the season.
Football FanCast

£34m man in, Sanchez dropped: The Spurs XI Mourinho must field vs Norwich - opinion

Jose Mourinho should adopt a more expansive style against Norwich which means bringing in the creative Giovani Lo Celso
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

News2019Thfc

Totenham Hostpur News Jose Mourinho backing the wrong horse by giving Spurs man 'massive boost' - opinion https://t.co/hGL475AEa5 6 days ago

iSpursApp

Spurs News App Football Fancast: Jose Mourinho backing the wrong horse by giving Spurs man "massive boost" - opinion… https://t.co/UhSIV6ddrC 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.