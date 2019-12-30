Global  

Panthers F Jonathan Huberdeau named to 2020 All-Star game in St. Louis

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Panthers F Jonathan Huberdeau named to 2020 All-Star game in St. LouisFlorida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau has been named to the 2020 NHL All-Star game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 25.
