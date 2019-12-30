Global  

Jason Knight scores his first senior goals as Derby end seven-game winless streak against Charlton

talkSPORT Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Jason Knight scored his first goals in senior football as Derby edged past 10-man Charlton with a 2-1 victory on Monday night. The 18-year-old scored either side of the break as the Rams picked up a first win in eight league games to move up to 16th in the Championship. A special, albeit painful, moment […]
