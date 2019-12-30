Global  

Arians: Bucs can win with QB other than Winston

ESPN Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
One day after Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said little to inspire confidence that Winston will be back next year.
