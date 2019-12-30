Global  

'We ran out of toilet paper' - Darts ace Peter Wright on why he didn't shake hands

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
'We ran out of toilet paper' - Darts ace Peter Wright on why he didn't shake handsScottish darts ace Peter Wright has come up with a late contender for weirdest excuse of the year, after a bitter world semifinal clash against Gerwyn Price.After Wright won the match 6-3 at London's Alexandra Palace, Welshman Price...
Gerwyn Price slammed over 'stupid' darts celebrations against Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price slammed over 'stupid' darts celebrations against Peter WrightGerwyn Price has been criticised on social media after his theatrics on stage with Peter Wright at the World Darts Championship
PDC Darts Championship: Peter Wright reaches final with victory over Gerwyn Price

Scotland's Peter Wright reaches his first PDC World Championship final since 2014 with a 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price.
