Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Deerfield Beach Star Wide Receiver Bryce Gowdy Fatally Struck By Train

cbs4.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of 17-year-old Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former NFL WR Charles Rogers Dead at 38 [Video]Former NFL WR Charles Rogers Dead at 38

Former NFL WR Charles Rogers Dead at 38. According to his former football coaches at high school, the Michigan State star had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Rogers was chosen second overall by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Florida football player dies after being hit by train

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A star high school football player in South Florida was killed Monday after he was hit by a freight train. Bryce Gowdy, 17, died...
Seattle Times

Derek Hagan, Prentice Gill want ASU to become Wide Receiver U

ASU's new wide receiver coaches, Derek Hagan and Prentice Gill, are important going forward as the Sun Devils stock up on four-star WR signees.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

HelloMocha

Casting Gurl Wonder By a train? What happened? Why? Goodness. #RIP Bryce Gowdy, Deerfield Beach star wide receiver, dies https://t.co/MmN9DkqCtQ 1 hour ago

floridafireFB

BallerNation RT @JerryRecruiting: Sleep In Peace to Deerfield Beach senior wide receiver Bryce Gowdy Bryce, a Florida Fire 7v7 All-Star, would later m… 1 hour ago

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @CBSMiami: Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy fatally struck by train https://t.co/umWL6ynufe 1 hour ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy fatally struck by train https://t.co/umWL6ynufe 2 hours ago

ruthymunoz

Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） Bryce Gowdy, Deerfield Beach star wide receiver, dies - South Florida Sun-Sentinel https://t.co/lLMUa7rHiq 2 hours ago

CoachPetikS

Shelby Petik RT @SunSentinel: Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy dies https://t.co/AdQwb9CFqk https://t.co/P4UbOMPkaN 2 hours ago

R7on7

Reign 7on7 RT @Sentinel_Sports: Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy dies https://t.co/lQjrpoB0Su 2 hours ago

TheMistyBuck

Misty Buck Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy dies https://t.co/1BKompEppL 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.