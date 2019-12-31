Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to interview with Browns

Matt RT @UofR: Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills offensive coordinator and University of Rochester alumnus Brian Daboll ’97 seems to be off to a good… 26 minutes ago

IvanDTerrible Brian Daboll playing Gore over Singletary is just another example why he’s a terrible offensive coordinator #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills #Bills 37 minutes ago

Univ. of Rochester Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills offensive coordinator and University of Rochester alumnus Brian Daboll ’97 seems to be… https://t.co/cIus7A8wiZ 51 minutes ago

RoShamBo Sports RT @NFLDraftBites: What a drive called by #Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll. Attacked edges to set up a trick play touchdown. The w… 55 minutes ago

Chad Forbes What a drive called by #Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll. Attacked edges to set up a trick play touchdown.… https://t.co/z03p6BaZTt 56 minutes ago

Mitch Bannon Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll is a bad bad man #BillsMafia #Bills 57 minutes ago

The Daily Blitz Liking what I’m seeing from Bills offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll. He’s keeping the Texans defense off rhythm 58 minutes ago