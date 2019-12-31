Global  

Malkin scores twice, Guentzel injured as Pens beat Senators

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Malkin scores twice, Guentzel injured as Pens beat SenatorsEvgeni Malkin had two goals, Jake Guentzel was injured right after scoring his 20th of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2
Penguins trounce Senators, but lose newly minted all-star Guentzel to injury

Evgeni Malkin had two goals, Jake Guentzel was injured right after scoring his 20th of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 Monday...
CBC.ca

