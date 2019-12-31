Global  

Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of Test team of the decade

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
*Melbourne:* Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Monday picked India skipper Virat Kohli to lead his all-star Test team of the decade, which featured four English players.

Ponting's Test team of the 2010s doesn't feature any other Indian apart from Kohli, who is currently ranked No.1 in both ICC Test and ODI rankings...
