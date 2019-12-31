Global  

Olympics: North Korea pulls out of women's 2020 soccer qualifiers in South

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
North Korea has withdrawn its women's soccer team from the final round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers being staged in South Korea in February, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has said.
