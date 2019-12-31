Global  

Alabama LB Dylan Moses bypassing 2020 NFL Draft, returning to Tide after missing 2019 season

CBS Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The 2019 season was derailed for Moses after suffering a knee injury in camp
