Virat Kohli congratulates Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award. See post

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and said the actor is an inspiration.

"Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still...
News video: Abhishek praises father Amitabh Bachchan on receiving DadaSaheb Phalke Award

Abhishek praises father Amitabh Bachchan on receiving DadaSaheb Phalke Award 01:24

 Abhishek praises father Amitabh Bachchan on receiving DadaSaheb Phalke Award

