Virat Kohli congratulates Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award. See post

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 47 minutes ago )

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and said the actor is an inspiration.



"Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still... 👓 View full article

