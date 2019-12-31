Global  

Bracey lifts Louisiana Tech past Southern Miss 80-49

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey registered 17 points as Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 80-49 on Monday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams. Kalob Ledoux had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0), which won its fourth straight game. Derric Jean added 12 points, and Amorie Archibald had 12 points and […]
