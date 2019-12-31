Global  

David Beckham's Inter Miami tap Diego Alonso as coach

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Miami, Dec 31 (IANS) Diego Alonso, a former Uruguay international who has won trophies as a player and a manager, will be the head coach of Inter Miami when the Major League Soccer side takes to the pitch next year for its inaugural season, the David Beckham-led club has announced.
News video: Inter Miami Hires Diego Alonso As Head Coach

Inter Miami Hires Diego Alonso As Head Coach 00:26

 CBS4's Mike Cugno reports on the hire of the former CF Monterrey boss.

Diego Alonso: David Beckham's Inter Miami MLS franchise name first manager

Diego Alonso is named as the first manager of David Beckham's new Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.
BBC Sport

Beckham’s Inter Miami taps Diego Alonso as first coach

MIAMI (AP) — David Beckham’s new MLS team finally has its first coach, with Inter Miami hiring Diego Alonso, The Uruguayan, who has coached two different...
Seattle Times


