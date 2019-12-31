Global  

EPL: Season is not over, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp despite lead

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
EPL: Season is not over, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp despite lead*Liverpool:* Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the European champions must build on a "brilliant" 2019 to turn a 13-point lead at the top of the table into a first Premier League title in 30 years. Klopp's men were not at their flowing best and needed the help of two VAR reviews to continue their march towards the title with...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves

Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves 00:50

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is still a long way to go for his team to claim the title despite them strengthening their grip on the Premier League season with a 1-0 win against Wolves. Klopp said the second half of the season would be intense, with heavyweight rivals striving hard to...

