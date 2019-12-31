Global  

Koneru Humpy placed second in Blitz Championships

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
*Moscow:* Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy stayed in the hunt for a second title at the women's World Rapid and Blitz Championships after being placed second along with three others in the blitz competition here.

The Indian, 32, who won the Rapid title on Saturday, started the two-day blitz competition by winning her games in...
