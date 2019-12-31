Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pep´s City will prioritise Champions League as Liverpool dominate Premier League – Xavi

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will target the Champions League as Liverpool run away with the Premier League title, according to Xavi. City are eyeing a third consecutive Premier League crown under Guardiola, however, the defending champions are third and 14 points adrift of unbeaten rivals Liverpool – who have a game in hand – […]

The post Pep´s City will prioritise Champions League as Liverpool dominate Premier League – Xavi appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp weighs in on VAR controversy, suggests thicker lines on replays

Klopp weighs in on VAR controversy, suggests thicker lines on replays 01:10

 Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp says VAR needs 'clarifications' after a number of controversial offside rulings chalking off goals in the league over recent weeks.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Match Preview: Liverpool v Sheffield United [Video]Match Preview: Liverpool v Sheffield United

Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Sheffield United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in [Video]Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why not even becoming world champions can lift Liverpool's craving for the Premier League title

An entire generation has grown up since 1990 without seeing the league title paraded at Anfield. With every year the pressure and longing build. Nothing – not...
Independent

Michael Owen predicts Man City v Sheffield United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to claim a victory at home to Sheffield United in their Premier League clash on Sunday. The Citizens are aiming to do...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

dulzdg

Dulzdg RT @goal: 🗣️ Xavi thinks Man City will start resting players for the CL: "The gap is a big one and at the moment it doesn’t look likely th… 1 day ago

__Salihu

C E R L RT @AyodejiX2: Xavi: “Pep is a born winner. “It will hurt him that Man City are so far behind Liverpool in the league - and he won’t give… 1 day ago

Anderson_SNunes

Anderson S. Nunes Pep´s City will prioritise Champions League as Liverpool dominate Premier League – Xavi https://t.co/BusCRpBDen 2 days ago

AyodejiX2

Ayodeji Ayodeji Xavi: “Pep is a born winner. “It will hurt him that Man City are so far behind Liverpool in the league - and he w… https://t.co/8K3Rl2If0F 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.