Lana & Bobby Lashley’s wedding crashed by Rusev & others, brawl breaks out at the altar Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 42 minutes ago )

The long-awaited marriage between Bobby Lashley and Lana did not go off without a hitch. Multiple objections and Rusev's fury interrupted the ceremony and led to mayhem at the altar. The long-awaited marriage between Bobby Lashley and Lana did not go off without a hitch. Multiple objections and Rusev's fury interrupted the ceremony and led to mayhem at the altar. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources WWE Raw: Dec. 30, 2019 It'll be a walk down the aisle and a brawl for the ages when Raw hosts Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding and the Aleister Black-Buddy Murphy rematch on the final...

FOX Sports 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this