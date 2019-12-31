Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Maradona suggested Pochettino but Boca Juniors bring back Russo

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Boca Juniors have appointed former boss Miguel Angel Russo as head coach to replace Gustavo Alfaro. Alfaro stepped down earlier this month and club great Diego Maradona – currently in charge of Argentina’s Superliga side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata – suggested ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to take charge. However, Boca brought back Russo, who […]

The post Maradona suggested Pochettino but Boca Juniors bring back Russo appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Argentinian Football Fans Are Absolutely Mental | Boca vs River Super Clásico [Video]Why Argentinian Football Fans Are Absolutely Mental | Boca vs River Super Clásico

Argentina has a level of fandom like nowhere else in the world. The neighbourhood dynamic that defines clubs renders the football culture there completely unique. We went out to Mar Del Plata where 4..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 12:55Published


Tweets about this

GZibiri

Godwin zibiri Maradona suggested Pochettino but Boca Juniors bring back Russo https://t.co/B2IllD47mm 1 day ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Maradona suggested Pochettino but Boca Juniors bring back Russo https://t.co/DDitko0rhA https://t.co/SIqAQE7xFV 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.