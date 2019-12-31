Ricochet vs. Andrade: Raw, Dec. 30, 2019

SueCornwell Selina Vega and Andrade Ceane are the worst cheaters in WWE RAW I HAVE WITNESSED #RAW she deserves to get hurt whe… https://t.co/LER2A3KzPD 6 minutes ago Donovan @SeanRossSapp Or aleister and rey since rey and andrade has something going on. I just want ricochet and Black as a… https://t.co/4McQYIZ9tz 20 minutes ago Donovan @SeanRossSapp I'd be down for a tag match next week or something. Black and ricochet vs Murphy and Andrade. Since a… https://t.co/80aaxfARIr 23 minutes ago Kyle Armstrong RT @consciousgary: WWE have done a great job of building stars over the past few months, particularly on #RAW. Ricochet, Aleister Black, B… 45 minutes ago Gary Cassidy WWE have done a great job of building stars over the past few months, particularly on #RAW. Ricochet, Aleister Bla… https://t.co/V1Nvw4IReZ 48 minutes ago Aaron P. Martin II RT @Fingar_316: We're running out of choices for Joe's mystery guy! Only one left on #RAW that would make sense & isn't currently in a feud… 49 minutes ago Nick Fingar We're running out of choices for Joe's mystery guy! Only one left on #RAW that would make sense & isn't currently i… https://t.co/1I8BEY0V1v 52 minutes ago Lance LeQue @CamHarris79 Rey/Andrade storyline, Ricochet, Aleister Black/Buddy Murphy match, Styles/Orton 1 hour ago