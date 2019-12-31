Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricochet vs. Andrade: Raw, Dec. 30, 2019

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ricochet vs. Andrade: Raw, Dec. 30, 2019Ricochet vs. Andrade: Raw, Dec. 30, 2019
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Interview: Raw Furniture Co. in Tupelo [Video]Interview: Raw Furniture Co. in Tupelo

This video aired during the noon show on Dec. 4, 2019.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nitetrap

SueCornwell Selina Vega and Andrade Ceane are the worst cheaters in WWE RAW I HAVE WITNESSED #RAW she deserves to get hurt whe… https://t.co/LER2A3KzPD 6 minutes ago

ArachnoD36

Donovan @SeanRossSapp Or aleister and rey since rey and andrade has something going on. I just want ricochet and Black as a… https://t.co/4McQYIZ9tz 20 minutes ago

ArachnoD36

Donovan @SeanRossSapp I'd be down for a tag match next week or something. Black and ricochet vs Murphy and Andrade. Since a… https://t.co/80aaxfARIr 23 minutes ago

Guts_Army

Kyle Armstrong RT @consciousgary: WWE have done a great job of building stars over the past few months, particularly on #RAW. Ricochet, Aleister Black, B… 45 minutes ago

consciousgary

Gary Cassidy WWE have done a great job of building stars over the past few months, particularly on #RAW. Ricochet, Aleister Bla… https://t.co/V1Nvw4IReZ 48 minutes ago

BroGod4Life

Aaron P. Martin II RT @Fingar_316: We're running out of choices for Joe's mystery guy! Only one left on #RAW that would make sense & isn't currently in a feud… 49 minutes ago

Fingar_316

Nick Fingar We're running out of choices for Joe's mystery guy! Only one left on #RAW that would make sense & isn't currently i… https://t.co/1I8BEY0V1v 52 minutes ago

brewdude28

Lance LeQue @CamHarris79 Rey/Andrade storyline, Ricochet, Aleister Black/Buddy Murphy match, Styles/Orton 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.