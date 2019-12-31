Global  

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Major wedding swerve, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe form alliance

CBS Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The final Monday Night Raw of 2019 -- and the decade -- was memorable, if nothing else
Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3

Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3The last Monday Night RAW of the decade had Lana and Bobby Lashley's grand wedding filled with many surprises as well as Samoa Joe returning to help Kevin Owens...
FOX Sports

WWE Raw, 23rd December, top 10 moments: Becky Lynch challenges Asuka, Seth Rollins and the AOP decimate Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe

The last episode of Monday Night Raw surely ended with a bang. It'll be very interesting to see what the New Year brings.
Bollywood Life

