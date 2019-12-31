Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Garth Crooks has described Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as a “precocious talent”. The 21-year-old produced one of his best performances in a Liverpool FC shirt on Boxing Day as the Reds eased to a commanding 4-0 victory over second-placed Leicester City. Alexander-Arnold created assists for both of Firmino’s goals before the England international scored […]



The post BBC Sport pundit raves about 21-year-old Liverpool FC star appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

