Hinduja brothers preparing bid for Jet Airways

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy grounded carrier Jet Airways India Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter. The UK-based group, run by brothers Gopichand Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja, plans to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, signaling its intent to make a formal offer, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private.
