‘Found his feet’: BBC Sport pundit highlights Man United star’s improvement

The Sport Review Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Harry Maguire has finally started to turn a corner at Manchester United following his big-money summer move, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks. The England international helped Manchester United to record successive Premier League victories over the festive fixtures to bolster their hopes of a top-four finish. Manchester United were 4-1 winners against Newcastle […]

The post ‘Found his feet’: BBC Sport pundit highlights Man United star’s improvement appeared first on The Sport Review.
