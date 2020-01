Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

*Melbourne:* Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has become the highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game in 2019. Labuschagne is also the only player to score more than 1000 runs in Test this year.



The right-handed batsman finished the year with 1104 runs, while the second-placed Steven Smith is 139 runs behind... 👓 View full article