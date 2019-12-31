Global  

NBA roundup: Wolves top Nets, finally break home funk

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Shabazz Napier scored eight of his season-high 24 points in overtime as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a nine-game home losing streak with a 122-115 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in Minneapolis.
