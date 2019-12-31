Pair could be fit

Meet the pair of pensioners who have become two of the oldest people in Britain to achieve black belts - in KARATE. Sprightly Sheila Stewart, 72, and Isabel Murray, 77, took up the sport in 2015 when Sheila began taking her grandchildren to classes. The fighting fit duo- both from Dalgety Bay, Fife -...
Bring the thrill of skating to the slopes. Snowfeet are a combination of skis and skates that fits over your winter boots. Yhey can be used for downhill on and off the slopes, on forest trails, or even..