Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

PL club could do Leeds a big favour by concluding ongoing saga in the coming days - opinion

Football FanCast Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
It’s finally about to be over. Eddie Nketiah’s future at Leeds United is set to be decided one way or another within the next ten days according to The Athletic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.