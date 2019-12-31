Global  

Manchester United to lose Scott McTominay for ‘up to eight weeks’ after knee ligament injury picked up on Boxing Day

talkSPORT Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Scott McTominay will reportedly be out injured for up to eight weeks after the Manchester United midfielder picked up a knee injury on Boxing Day. The Scotland international had to come off in their 4-1 win against Newcastle at Old Trafford and was replaced by Paul Pogba. He then missed their match with Burnley at […]
News video: McTominay to miss 'three or four weeks'

McTominay to miss 'three or four weeks' 00:26

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears Scott McTominay could be sidelined for 'three or four' weeks with a knee injury he sustained in Man United's Boxing Day win over Newcastle.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer confirms McTominay knee injury [Video]Solskjaer confirms McTominay knee injury

Scott McTominay suffered knee ligament damage in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published

Majority of Americans want a social media-free holiday this year, according to new study [Video]Majority of Americans want a social media-free holiday this year, according to new study

According to a new survey, four in five parents would be willing to go on a 'digital detox' to be more present with their families this holiday season.The poll of 2,000 parents found that nearly 80%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd star Scott McTominay limps out of Old Trafford on crutches in major injury blow

Man Utd star Scott McTominay limps out of Old Trafford on crutches in major injury blowScott McTominay could be out of action after suffering a knee injury in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC Local NewstalkSPORTZee News

Blackburn Rovers’ top scorer Bradley Dack set for year out with serious knee injury

Bradley Dack is facing a year on the sidelines with a nasty knee injury sustained just before Christmas. Blackburn Rovers’ top scorer was carried off on a...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Local News

