Gerwyn Price hits out at Peter Wright after pair clash during World Darts Championship semi-final

Independent Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Wright taunted Price after winning the first set due to their pre-match exchange of words and the pair refused to shake each other's hand following 'Snakebite's' 6-3 victory
