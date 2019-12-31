Global  

Central Coast Mariners 0-3 Perth Glory: Castro inspires fourth win in four

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Perth Glory will end 2019 in third place in the A-League after a 3-0 victory away to Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday. Diego Castro was the inspiration, scoring once and assisting another, as Tony Popovic’s side coped better with the difficult conditions to claim a fourth win in a row. The Mariners hit the post […]

The post Central Coast Mariners 0-3 Perth Glory: Castro inspires fourth win in four appeared first on Soccer News.
Both teams to score at Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory 8/13 for Tuesday’s A-League matchup

Competition: A-League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 8/13 @ Bet 365 In what could be another lively encounter on Tuesday morning, a free-scoring Perth will...
SoccerNews.com

Perth end 2019 with win over Mariners

Two goals either side of halftime sunk the spirited Central Coast Mariners on New Year's Eve as Perth Glory proved a class above in a 3-0 rout.
The Age

