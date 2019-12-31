Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Perth Glory will end 2019 in third place in the A-League after a 3-0 victory away to Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday. Diego Castro was the inspiration, scoring once and assisting another, as Tony Popovic’s side coped better with the difficult conditions to claim a fourth win in a row. The Mariners hit the post […]



The post Central Coast Mariners 0-3 Perth Glory: Castro inspires fourth win in four appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

