Gerwyn Price responds with social media message after PDC semi-final handshake row

Wales Online Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Gerwyn Price responds with social media message after PDC semi-final handshake rowThe Welshman has once again found himself in hot water after refusing to shake hands with opponent Peter Wright following the pair's PDC semi-final at Alexandra Palace
