U.S. embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters thronged the gates in fury at U.S. air strikes in Iraq.
