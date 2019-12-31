Global  

WWE news: Liv Morgan returns with lesbian storyline after six month hiatus and ruins Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding on RAW

talkSPORT Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Liv Morgan had been off WWE TV since July before her shock return on Monday Night Raw last night. And it appears she has returned a lesbian. Morgan, 25, interrupted Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding on RAW and announced that during her time off, she had been in a relationship with Lana. The New Jersey-native […]
