WWE news: Liv Morgan returns with lesbian storyline after six month hiatus and ruins Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding on RAW
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Liv Morgan had been off WWE TV since July before her shock return on Monday Night Raw last night. And it appears she has returned a lesbian. Morgan, 25, interrupted Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding on RAW and announced that during her time off, she had been in a relationship with Lana. The New Jersey-native […]
A Cape Coral, Florida, vegan couple was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder and child abuse charges. According to Business Insider, their toddler son died of malnutrition in September. When the..