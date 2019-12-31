Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Grimsby Town live updates as Ian Holloway moves closer to being appointed manager

Grimsby Telegraph Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Grimsby Town live updates as Ian Holloway moves closer to being appointed managerAll the latest news as Ian Holloway looks to be moving closer to being appointed Grimsby Town's new manager.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Holloway ‘couldn’t refuse’ Grimsby job

Holloway ‘couldn’t refuse’ Grimsby job 02:01

 Ian Holloway says he ‘couldn’t refuse’ the offer to become the new manager of Grimsby Town and hopes to bring ‘a bit of joy’ the club’s supporters.

Recent related news from verified sources

Grimsby Town new manager - Ian Holloway now an odds on favourite with bookies

Grimsby Town new manager - Ian Holloway now an odds on favourite with bookiesIan Holloway has seen his odds to become Grimsby Town's next manager plummet after being linked with the vacancy
Grimsby Telegraph

Fans react to Ian Holloway declaring interest in Grimsby Town managerial vacancy

Fans react to Ian Holloway declaring interest in Grimsby Town managerial vacancyIan Holloway confirmed his interest in the managerial vacancy at Blundell Park - but what do Grimsby Town fans think?
Grimsby Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | We're due to hear from Ian Holloway soon - catch his first press conference as Grimsby Town manager with ou… https://t.co/QyFYW0HBtY 10 minutes ago

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | Grimsby Town have drawn with Crawley at Blundell Park - stay tuned for reaction from interim manager Anthon… https://t.co/ScaWJ4hkWf 2 days ago

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | Missing the action? Follow our LIVE score updates from Blundell Park with Grimsby Town blogger @Philly3719 - https://t.co/MHCy1m7FZI 2 days ago

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | Team news is in! Grimsby Town and Crawley have now confirmed their line-ups for the League Two clash at BP - https://t.co/MHCy1m7FZI 2 days ago

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | Charles Vernam scored for Grimsby Town during their 1-1 draw against Macclesfield - stay tuned for reaction! https://t.co/0NuFJBYBk0 5 days ago

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | The players have returned for the second half of the Boxing Day clash - but can Grimsby Town find a match-w… https://t.co/7H3Bk15QT4 5 days ago

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | Missing the action? Follow our Grimsby Town score updates on Boxing Day with @liamwoodGT at Moss Rose - https://t.co/0NuFJBGZVq 5 days ago

grimsbytownlive

Grimsby Town News #GTFC | Macclesfield and Grimsby Town have confirmed their line-ups ahead of the Boxing Day clash at Moss Rose - https://t.co/0NuFJBYBk0 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.