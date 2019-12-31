BBL: Sydney Thunder defeat Adelaide Strikers by 3 runs

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 31 (ANI): In a nail-biting encounter, Sydney Thunder defeated Adelaide Strikers by three runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Perth Scorchers by 48-run Perth [Australia], Dec 26 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by 48 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) game on Thursday.

Sify 5 days ago



BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Sydney Thunders in super-over Sydney [Australia], Dec 28 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunders in a thrilling super over by one run in the Big Bagh League (BBL) on Saturday.

Sify 3 days ago





Tweets about this