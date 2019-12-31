Global  

Eagles QB Carson Wentz 'set up to fail' ahead of wildcard clash against Seahawks

Daily Star Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Eagles QB Carson Wentz 'set up to fail' ahead of wildcard clash against SeahawksThe Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wildcard Round of the NFL playoffs this weekend after Carson Wentz led his side to four wins from four games at the end of the regular season
News video: Carson Wentz Talks After Setting Eagles' Franchise Record In Win Over Giants

Carson Wentz Talks After Setting Eagles' Franchise Record In Win Over Giants 08:50

 Wentz became the first Eagles QB ever to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season.

Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury [Video]Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:32Published

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home? [Video]Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home?

The Seahawks won these teams' previous game, but the Eagle have won their last four games despite mounting injuries. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at this NFC Wild-Card matchup...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 02:25Published


Eagles QB Carson Wentz leaves wild-card game with head injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz left the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks with a head injury and was questionable to return.
Denver Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports

Seahawks power ahead in NFC playoffs as injuries weigh down Eagles

With Carson Wentz knocked out after the first quarter, the Eagles couldn't muster enough to mount a comeback against the Seahawks.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Denver PostNYTimes.com

