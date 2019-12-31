Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sugar Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Baylor vs. Georgia

CBS Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A big home-running hitting receiver and an electric running back will be under the microscope in this bowl game
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor? [Video]Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor?

KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup between the #7 Baylor Bears and #5 Georgia Bulldogs. He explains why he thinks Matt Rhule and the Bears will come out on top in New..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arizona Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Wyoming vs. Georgia State

A Day 3 sleeper at the linebacker spot and a dynamic scat back are the prospects to watch in this bowl game
CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Memphis vs. Penn State

Two incendiary receiver prospects will take the field in this year's Cotton Bowl
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeZeigle

Michael Zeigle Sugar Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Baylor vs. Georgia https://t.co/kkVLICa9Fp via @CBSSports 4 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#NCAA News: Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview - #NCAA.com #News": https://t.co/9YzT2DgLB1 3 days ago

robinsportsnews

Sports News & Videos "#NCAA News: Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview - #NCAA.com": https://t.co/jnHYGYGcpk 3 days ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview - NCAA Football - https://t.co/cBTxJMB7B8 #NCAA 3 days ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview - NCAA Football - https://t.co/7LI1wVyYt1 #NCAA 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.