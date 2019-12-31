Fantasy Football: What can TRAP and high-value touches tell us about Derrick Henry for 2020? Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players heading into 2020, including Derrick Henry. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Derrick Henry pays of layaways The Titans have their biggest game of the season coming up Sunday in Houston -- but Derrick Henry found time this week to spread some Christmas cheer. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:45Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this