David Moyes: New West Ham manager 'best person for job' - captain Mark Noble

Captain Mark Noble calls on West Ham supporters to "get behind" new manager David Moyes, adding he is the "best person for the job".

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sadiq Khan: New Year fireworks in London set to be 'best ever' Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says the New Year fireworks display to mark the start of 2020 will be the best the capital has "ever seen". Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published 20 hours ago Goats Movie (2012) David Duchovny, Vera Farmiga, Graham Phillips Goats Movie Trailer HD (2012) Plot synopsis: Fifteen-year-old Ellis is getting ready to leave his luxurious home in the foothills of Tucson for his freshman year at Gates Academy, an East Coast prep.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:15Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources David Moyes: New West Ham manager says winning is 'what I do' BBC Local News: London -- New West Ham boss David Moyes says winning is "what he does", and adds the club's owners have shown "a lot of class" in bringing him...

BBC Local News 2 days ago



Get behind Moyes - West Ham captain Noble urges fans Captain Mark Noble calls on West Ham supporters to "get behind" new manager David Moyes, adding he is the "best person for the job".

BBC News 1 day ago





Tweets about this