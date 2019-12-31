Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

David Moyes: New West Ham manager 'best person for job' - captain Mark Noble

BBC Sport Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Captain Mark Noble calls on West Ham supporters to "get behind" new manager David Moyes, adding he is the "best person for the job".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager

David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager 00:48

 West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sadiq Khan: New Year fireworks in London set to be 'best ever' [Video]Sadiq Khan: New Year fireworks in London set to be 'best ever'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says the New Year fireworks display to mark the start of 2020 will be the best the capital has "ever seen".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Goats Movie (2012) David Duchovny, Vera Farmiga, Graham Phillips [Video]Goats Movie (2012) David Duchovny, Vera Farmiga, Graham Phillips

Goats Movie Trailer HD (2012) Plot synopsis: Fifteen-year-old Ellis is getting ready to leave his luxurious home in the foothills of Tucson for his freshman year at Gates Academy, an East Coast prep..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

David Moyes: New West Ham manager says winning is 'what I do'

BBC Local News: London -- New West Ham boss David Moyes says winning is "what he does", and adds the club's owners have shown "a lot of class" in bringing him...
BBC Local News

Get behind Moyes - West Ham captain Noble urges fans

Captain Mark Noble calls on West Ham supporters to "get behind" new manager David Moyes, adding he is the "best person for the job".
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.