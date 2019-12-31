Global  

Indore cleanest city for 4th time in a row

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row while Kolkata was worst performer in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday. In the category of cities having population more than 10 lakh, Bhopal stood second in first quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second quarter results (July-September) of 'Swachh Survekshan League 2020'.
