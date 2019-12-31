Global  

Shannon Sharpe celebrates LeBron James being named AP male athlete of the decade

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Shannon Sharpe celebrates LeBron James being named AP male athlete of the decadeThe Associated Press has named Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James the male athlete of the decade. Shannon Sharpe talks LeBron's accomplishments throughout the last 10 years, and insists that no one else was ever in the running.
News video: LeBron James and Serena Williams Named Athletes of the Decade

LeBron James and Serena Williams Named Athletes of the Decade 01:20

 James and Williams were honored by the Associated Press Over the past 10 years.

