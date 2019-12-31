Global  

Celtic: Ryan Christie faces ban for Alfredo Morelos genital grab

BBC Sport Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie faces a two-game ban after being charged with attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during Sunday's Old Firm game.
News video: Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck

Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck 01:02

 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backs Alfredo Morelos to break his Old Firm scoring duck against Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

