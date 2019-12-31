Tom Brady urged to join Chargers next season as 'it is over' with Patriots

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has been urged to move to the Los Angeles Chargers next season by Skip Bayless as the pundit believes the dynasty 'is over' in Foxborough New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has been urged to move to the Los Angeles Chargers next season by Skip Bayless as the pundit believes the dynasty 'is over' in Foxborough 👓 View full article

