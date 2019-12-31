Global  

Pace says Bears remain committed to Trubisky as starting QB

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite his struggles this season, general manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday. Pace stopped short of saying the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option on him and did not rule out bringing in an experienced veteran who could […]
