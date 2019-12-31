Global  

Celtic’s Ryan Christie facing two-match ban for ‘grabbing Alfredo Morelos’ groin’ in Old Firm derby defeat to Rangers

talkSPORT Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Celtic’s Ryan Christie has been served with a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association following Sunday’s Old Firm game at Parkhead. The Hoops attacker has been charged with allegedly grabbing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos’ groin area in the 60th minute of the Gers’ 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win. The sanction for breaching rule 200, […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Morelos discipline unacceptable'

'Morelos discipline unacceptable' 01:05

 Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos should have been better at keeping his discipline and emotions in check after being sent off in Sunday's Old Firm derby, according to Andy Walker.

