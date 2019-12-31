Celtic’s Ryan Christie facing two-match ban for ‘grabbing Alfredo Morelos’ groin’ in Old Firm derby defeat to Rangers
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Celtic’s Ryan Christie has been served with a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association following Sunday’s Old Firm game at Parkhead. The Hoops attacker has been charged with allegedly grabbing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos’ groin area in the 60th minute of the Gers’ 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win. The sanction for breaching rule 200, […]
