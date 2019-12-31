Twins sign veteran pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich Hill Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The Minnesota Twins addressed their pitching staff Tuesday, signing right-hander Homer Bailey and left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to one-year contracts. The Minnesota Twins addressed their pitching staff Tuesday, signing right-hander Homer Bailey and left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to one-year contracts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Twins bolster rotation with veterans Hill, Bailey Veteran free-agent pitchers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey have reached deals with the Twins. Hill went 4-1 for the Dodgers in 2019, while Bailey was 13-9 with the...

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this