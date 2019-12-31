Global  

Twins sign veteran pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich Hill

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Twins sign veteran pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich HillThe Minnesota Twins addressed their pitching staff Tuesday, signing right-hander Homer Bailey and left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to one-year contracts.
Twins bolster rotation with veterans Hill, Bailey

Veteran free-agent pitchers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey have reached deals with the Twins. Hill went 4-1 for the Dodgers in 2019, while Bailey was 13-9 with the...
