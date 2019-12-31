Colin Cowherd on Ron Rivera joining the Redskins — 'He's a really good employee who made a really poor choice'

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

The Washington Redskins have officially hired Ron Rivera as their next head coach. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Ron Rivera is a good coach but he made a bad choice in choosing the Redskins. The Washington Redskins have officially hired Ron Rivera as their next head coach. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Ron Rivera is a good coach but he made a bad choice in choosing the Redskins. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend