Colin Cowherd on Ron Rivera joining the Redskins — 'He's a really good employee who made a really poor choice'

FOX Sports Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Colin Cowherd on Ron Rivera joining the Redskins — 'He's a really good employee who made a really poor choice'The Washington Redskins have officially hired Ron Rivera as their next head coach. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Ron Rivera is a good coach but he made a bad choice in choosing the Redskins.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach 01:08

 Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach. The Washington Redskins are expected to hire the former Carolina Panthers head coach. on the same day that the team moved on from their longtime general manager and team president. As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of...

Recent related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd on Ron Rivera joining the Redskins — ‘He’s a really good employee who made a really poor choice’

Colin Cowherd on Ron Rivera joining the Redskins — ‘He’s a really good employee who made a really poor choice’The Washington Redskins have officially hired Ron Rivera as their next head coach. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Ron Rivera is a good coach but he made a bad...
FOX Sports

Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy

Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancyRon Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday to discuss their head coaching vacancy
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

esportsws

1 day ago

