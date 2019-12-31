Global  

Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: talkSPORT commentary for New Year’s Day opener

talkSPORT Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Brighton and Chelsea go head-to-head on the south coast to kick-off the Premier League action on New Year’s Day. A new decade is upon us and the top-flight is set for a bumper day on January 1, 2020. Brighton and Chelsea both won last time out and will now face off at the AMEX looking […]
News video: Drinking responsibly over New Year's

Drinking responsibly over New Year's

 The California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period starts on New Year's Eve and goes through New Year's Day.

Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire [Video]Police launch murder investigation after two people found dead in Derbyshire

A murder investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in a home in Derbyshire. Derbyshire Constabulary were called to a house on New Zealand Lane in the village of Duffield at..

Jennifer's New Years Eve Forecast [Video]Jennifer's New Years Eve Forecast

As we ring in the New Year the weather is going to cooperate this year. New Years Day will be comfortable too with highs in the 40s.

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: talkSPORT commentary for New Year’s Day blockbuster at the Emirates

Old rivals Arsenal and Manchester United face-off at the Emirates to cap off a huge day of Premier League action on New Year’s Day. United have enjoyed a fine...
talkSPORT

Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Brighton to start 2020 with a win on New Year’s Day. The Blues were 2-1 winners against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.london

ganiyuridwanayo

IBNBATUTA RT @talkSPORT: FT: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea Incredible goal from Jahanbakhsh secures a point for #BHAFC! 😮 What did you make of the game? 🤔… 12 minutes ago

Iam_Wekesa

Bungoma's Finest🇰🇪🇰🇪 RT @talkSPORT: GOAL!! Brighton 1-1 Chelsea #BHACHE // #BHAFC // #CFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/nOCybh8ExD https://t.co/9ApSxX323W 18 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT FT: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea Incredible goal from Jahanbakhsh secures a point for #BHAFC! 😮 What did you make of the… https://t.co/5FYG0K2VdW 22 minutes ago

talkSPORTLive

talkSPORT Live GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Brighton. Jahanbakhsh. #BHACHE #BHAFC #CFC https://t.co/2HTYkFEjnt 32 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT GOAL!! Brighton 1-1 Chelsea #BHACHE // #BHAFC // #CFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/nOCybh8ExD https://t.co/9ApSxX323W 33 minutes ago

BenjaminnMwaka

Benjamin Mwaka RT @talkSPORT: GOAL!! Brighton 0-1 Chelsea #BHACHE // #BHAFC // #CFC 📻 Live coverage → https://t.co/nOCybh8ExD https://t.co/XSiQ3qesZO 1 hour ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT HT: Brighton 0-1 Chelsea César Azpilicueta with the first #PL goal of 2020! Can #BHAFC respond? The second hal… https://t.co/No1ddAZ7Cc 1 hour ago

TalksportU

talkSPORT BANTER RT @talkSPORT: KICK-OFF: Brighton vs Chelsea We didn't have to wait long for football in 2020! 😍 @NAdderley and @AlvinMartin58 are bring… 2 hours ago

