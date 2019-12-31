Global  

Kentucky QB Lynn Bowden involved in pre-Belk Bowl altercation with Virginia Tech players

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden was at the center of a pre-Belk Bowl altercation between UK and Virginia Tech players.
News video: Cats ignoring bowl game

Cats ignoring bowl game "distractions", ready to play

 CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVQ) - On Tuesday at noon, the Kentucky football team will take on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

'Don't talk to me about them.' [Video]"Don't talk to me about them."

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky football team will play in the Belk Bowl vs. Virginia Tech.

Versatile Bowden leads Kentucky against Va Tech in Belk Bowl

Versatile Bowden leads Kentucky against Va Tech in Belk BowlKentucky will do start Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback when the Wildcats take on  Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl
REPORT: Virginia Tech Players Hurled ‘Profane Insults’ At Kentucky Prior To Bowl Game

Who will win?
